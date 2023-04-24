NPR National Public Radio to Feature Timothy Hines' New Comedy Movie 'The Wilde Girls' for 46 Million Listeners

NPR National Public Radio is to feature Timothy Hines' new comedy film The Wilde Girls which is beginning production this month. NPR National Public Radio will feature the Clueless, Legally Blonde and Mean Girls lost in the Wilderness, Depression Era comedy The Wilde Girls with a piece by Award-winning broadcaster and cutting edge multimedia producer Lauren Paterson.

NPR National Public Radio is to feature Timothy Hines’ new comedy film The Wilde Girls which is beginning production this month. NPR National Public Radio will feature the Clueless, Legally Blonde and Mean Girls lost in the Wilderness, Depression Era comedy The Wilde Girls with a piece by Award-winning broadcaster and cutting edge multimedia producer Lauren Paterson.

Above: Lauren Paterson award winning broadcaster of NPR.

Timothy Hines’ newest upcoming film The Wilde Girls will be featured on NPR National Public Radio with a human interest story by Lauren Paterson. The movie The Wilde Girls is a fast-paced comedy set in the heart of the Depression Era that tells the story of two clueless New York socialite heiresses with zero survival skills who find themselves dumped and lost in the pre-electrified, Pacific Northwest wilderness with a price on their heads by their evil aunts who have stolen what’s left of their fortune.

“The Wilde Girls movie, which stars Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari with Teddy Smith, is a humorous journey of growth in both life skills and how we see ourselves as the playing field of life changes and we need to grow and evolve into our wiser selves," says director Timothy Hines.

Link to The Wilde Girls Teaser Trailer 2: https://www.youtube.com/embed/JdeSb1ocMBY

Ms. Paterson has interviewed writer director Timothy Hines and will report on the movie as well as include the film in a piece highlighting films set in the Pacific Northwest. Lauren Paterson is an award-winning broadcaster and cutting edge multimedia journalist following rural issues, arts and culture, and crime in the Pacific Northwest. Hines and Paterson also talked of Ms. Paterson visiting the sets while production is happening.

Above: Ryan O'Neal, Austin Pendleton, Barbra Streisand and Kenneth Mars in the classic comedy "What's Up, Doc?".

Austin Pendleton is joining the cast of The Wilde Girls as the attorney of the evil aunts who send the heiresses to the wilderness to perish.

Above: Alyssa McKay will play Florence Wilde in The Wilde Girls.

The cast includes actress Alyssa McKay as Florence Wilde. Alyssa McKay is a top trending social media celebrity with 2.5 Billion monthly views on Snapchat alone, 10.2 million TikTok followers, 1.1Million YouTube subscribers, and who’s podcast The Royals of Malibu is #1 on AppleTV and Spotify with an audience of over 50 million and 4.6 billion comments. Joanne Scorcia will play hit woman Helena Hammer and Annunziato Corbone is cast as her fraternal twin, Larry Hammer. Ellie Lehman will play a special needs dancer named Kitty.

The Wilde Girls is produced by Susan Goforth for Pendragon Pictures, with Dominick Martini and Donovan Le co-producing. “Dom, Donovan and I have done several ecstatically successful films together, three Oscar® contenders, War Of The Worlds The True Story, 10 Days In A Madhouse and this year’s Tomorrow’s Today with Kelly Le Brock and Burt Young which is streaming worldwide in multiple languages now, so I can’t wait to delve into production with them, because The Wilde Girls screenplay is Timothy Hines’ most funny and greatest work to date. It’s a comedy film that will bring so much laughter and such great healing through all that laughing, that I’m over-the-moon excited to begin filming.”

Pendragon Pictures is a movie production company in business for over 22 years. Based in Los Angeles, Pendragon Pictures creates delightful movies and shows to entertain the masses with relevant, humanity-based stories full of inspiration and humor.

NPR National Public Radio is an independent, nonprofit media organization that was founded on a mission to create a more informed public. NPR makes local stories national, national stories local, and global stories personal, and delivers to 46 million listeners each week across a full range of platforms.

