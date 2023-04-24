Modesto City Schools Expands Use of PowerSchool Solutions to Digitize Administrative Processes

California school district uses PowerSchool Personalized Learning Cloud and Student Information Cloud to support districtwide elementary attendance and eSports program functions

PowerSchool PWSC today announced Modesto City Schools (MCS) in Stanislaus County, California is improving the management of the district's students by expanding its use of PowerSchool technology from secondary to elementary schools. According to the district's Graduation Rate Intervention Team, in the 2021-2022 academic year, MCS leveraged PowerSchool to decrease poor academic grades among secondary students by 8%, marking a substantial decrease in student course failures, and a lower number of dropouts year-over-year. MCS attributes improved student outcomes, in part, to early warning indicators within Performance Matters. To extend results into elementary schools, MCS has launched Schoology Learning, part of the Personalized Learning Cloud, to now support attendance tracking among the district's 14,000 elementary students, and Ecollect Forms, part of the Student Information Cloud, to manage the digital consent process for eSports.

"With PowerSchool Schoology Learning and Ecollect Forms, we're amazed by the capabilities that both products provide our educators," said Matthew Ketchum, Director of Educational Technology, Modesto City Schools. "PowerSchool's supportive implementation team and solutions' interoperability are why we value and trust PowerSchool as our main education technology provider."

Combined with the district's use of PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), Performance Matters, and Naviance, MCS' expanded application of Schoology Learning and Ecollect Forms allows MCS to simplify its broader administrative and reporting functions – including student enrollment, registration, assignments, and district-assessment responsibilities. According to the district's Graduation Rate Intervention Team, MCS' application of PowerSchool in the 2021-2022 academic year helped decrease poor academic grades among secondary students by 8%, marking a substantial decrease in student course failures, and a lower number of dropouts year-over-year. MCS attributes improved student outcomes, in part, to early warning indicators within Performance Matters.

Further, the district's application of Schoology Learning helped the district win the 2022 ISTE Distinguished District Award. Designated to districts for innovative use of technology, MCS was awarded this distinction for their MCS Ed Tech Explorers professional development program, which is built on Schoology Learning.

"We're really proud to earn a 2022 ISTE Distinguished District Award. We really aligned with the ISTE standards when we created MCS Ed Tech Explorers after COVID and we relied on Schoology to implement the entire program," said Ketchum.

As the district's professional development hub, MCS used Schoology Learning to host regular professional development meetings and as a channel to distribute lesson plans, reflection videos, and discussion boards among educators.

Located in Modesto, California, Modesto City Schools offers a variety of learning opportunities for all learners. Composed of an elementary district (K-8) and a high school district (9-12) with a common Board of Education and administration, seven other school districts feed into Modesto City Schools at the high school level. Students are served in 22 elementary schools (K-6), four junior high schools (7-8), and seven comprehensive high schools (9-12). The district serves approximately 15,000 secondary students.

For more information about PowerSchool solutions, visit https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/. To learn more ways MCS is leading the way with interoperable ed tech and delivering data-driven education, view the complete case study.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool PWSC is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005867/en/