Lydia Perl Pentz and Cali Scolari lead the Cast of Timothy Hines' New Comedy Movie 'The Wilde Girls'

Rising stars Lydia Pearl Pentz ("Grimm", "Trapped") and Cali Scolari (recent graduate of Stella Adler Studio of Acting and daughter of the late Peter Scolari), will co-star in Timothy Hines' new Western comedy "The Wilde Girls" going before the cameras in April.

Above: Pampered heiresses Tinsley and Mattie Wilde, (Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari), are forced to face a shocking reality as they find themselves stranded in the wilderness of the untamed Depression-era forests of Washington State in The Wilde Girls.

In the new comedy The Wilde Girls, Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari play Tinsley Wilde and Mattie Wilde, two heiress sisters who’s fortune is stolen from them by comically conniving aunts, (Susan Goforth and Alyssa McKay), when they are banished to the wilderness of pre-electrified Washington State. The shock is extreme for them, as they are clueless socialites who are used to their every need and whim being met by others, when they discover the true nature of their primitive reality. Their troubles are heavily compounded when they are met by Mr. Button (Adam Gabel), a man sent to ‘take them to their new home’, but in reality he is a hitman sent to assure they will never return to High Society.

Through the girls’ absolute ineptitude they accidentally run Mr. Button over with his own Model-T car, then they find themselves facing the reality of survival in an untamed, desolate wilderness. They battle all nature of challenges including a bear attack, and then have no chance to survive except when they meet up with a reclusive mountain man, (stand up comic and actor Teddy Smith), who wants nothing to do with them and would nearly rather leave them for dead.

The movie is written and helmed by Timothy Hines (Tomorrow’s Today, with Kelly Le Brock and Rocky alum Burt Young, and 10 Days in a Madhouse with Christopher Lambert and Kelly Le Brock).

Above: Lydia Pearl Pentz co-stars in Timothy Hines' The Wilde Girls alongside Cali Scolari.

Lydia Pearl Pentz was chosen to co-star in The Wilde Girls through a star search out of 3,000 actresses. Ms. Pentz is a fast rising actress who has filmed two soon-to-be-released features films and is going before the cameras in The Wilde Girls this month. Ms. Pentz has been a working actress since she first appeared in the TV series Grimm and through her exceptional talent and drive has increasingly caught the attention of filmmakers to play leading roles in features.

Above: Cali Scolari co-stars in Timothy Hines' The Wilde Girls alongside Lydia Pearl Pentz.

Cali Scolari, who plays Mattie Wilde in The Wilde Girls, is a New York City native, grew up in a family of actors, notably her father Peter Scolari, (Bosom Buddies co-starring with Tom Hanks, The Newhart Show, Girls), who died of cancer in 2021, and her mother Cathy Trien, stage and screen actress, (Murphy Brown, Gossip Girl, Gotham, Honey I Shrunk the Kids: TV Show), who also died in 2021.

Ms. Scolari found her own personal love for acting very early in life. She attended the Professional Performing Arts School in NYC for Middle school and High school, and went on to graduate from the Stella Adler Professional Conservatory in 2021. Since then she has done numerous short films and student films, and now she is starring as Mattie Wilde in the comedy feature film The Wilde Girls from director Timothy Hines and producer Susan Goforth. She bounces back and forth from NYC and LA, while mainly based in NYC.

“I am so elated to work with Lydia and Cali,” says director Timothy Hines, “It is the realization of a life dream to work with such phenominal talent in the leads of what is a dream cast for this movie."

Above: The Wilde Girls, Tinsley and Mattie Wilde (Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari), and the reclusive mountain man, Silas Colter (Teddy Smith).

Above: Austin Pendleton, pictured above in My Cousin Vinny, is joining the cast of The Wilde Girls.

Film legend Austin Pendleton is joining the cast of The Wilde Girls as the Wilde girls evil aunts' attorney, Coggeshall Cantilever. Mr. Pendleton is a prolific actor on the stage and screen, whose six-decade career has included roles in films including Catch-22 (1970); What's Up, Doc? (1972); The Front Page (1974); The Muppet Movie (1979), Short Circuit (1986); Mr. and Mrs. Bridge (1990); My Cousin Vinny (1992); Amistad (1997); A Beautiful Mind (2001), which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination; and Finding Nemo (2003). Pendleton received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Play for the Broadway revival of The Little Foxes in 1981. He has received two Drama Desk Award nominations and the recipient of a Special Drama Desk Award in 2007. He also received a Obie Award for Best Director for the 2011 off-Broadway revival of Three Sisters. Recent Broadway credits include Choir Boy in 2016 and The Minutes in 2022.

Above: Alyssa McKay will play Florence Wilde in The Wilde Girls.

The cast also includes actress Alyssa McKay as Florence Wilde, who is a top trending social media celebrity with 2.5 Billion (yes, with a B) monthly views on Snapchat alone, 10.2 million TikTok followers, 1.1Million YouTube subscribers, and who’s podcast The Royals of Malibu is #1 on AppleTV and Spotify and has an audience of over 50 million with 4.6 billion comments.

“The Wilde Girls movie is a humorous journey of growth in both life skills and how we see ourselves as the playing field of life changes and we need to grow and evolve into our new, wiser selves", say director Timothy Hines.

The Wilde Girls filming begins this month. The movie will be released in December, 2023.

