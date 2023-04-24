Submit Release
Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend and Announces Results of the Annual Meeting Shareholders' Vote

LANCASTER, Pa., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc., BURCA, the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, announced the results of the shareholder vote from today's Annual Meeting and declared common and preferred stock dividends.

The annual meeting of Burnham Holdings, Inc. was held today in Lancaster, PA, beginning at 11:30 am, with shareholders voting favorably on three proposals:

  • The election of William F. Dodge, II, John W. Lyman and E. Philip Wenger as directors for three-year terms ending in 2026;
  • The approval of the 2023 Incentive Compensation Plan; and
  • The appointment of Baker Tilly US, LLP, or other auditing firm as the Board may select, as independent auditors for the 2023 year.

At its meeting on April 24, 2023, Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable June 13, 2023 with a record date of June 6, 2023.

Earlier today, Burnham Holdings, Inc. announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


