Tech Company focusIT Announces Scholarship For Arizona Women Pursuing a Career in STEM

PHOENIX, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- focusIT, Inc, a premier managed services provider, based in Scottsdale, AZ, launched today its Women in IT Scholarship award.

In celebration of International Girls in ICT (information and communications technology) Day (April 27), focusIT, inc, a technology company servicing mortgage professionals to create profitable businesses with top rated hosting and Microsoft® 365 services is awarding a $5,000 scholarship to a college student aspiring to work in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) industries.

Girls in ICT Day was created to raise awareness on the need for more girls and women in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

"The STEM fields are widely-known to be male dominated industries. Investing in the education and future members of the IT (information technology) industry, among others are at the forefront of focusIT's values," said Josh Bopp, focusIT, CEO and founder. "We are proud to support women in the local community, and through this award, we hope to empower the youth to be successful in their careers."

Dedicated to providing opportunities for the advancement of women in IT, the monetary award will be donated toward paying direct educational costs (tuition, fees, and course-required books, or supplies and equipment). This scholarship aims to support one deserving student attending a technical college or University pursuing a degree in information technology. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university or college and be in good academic standing.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants will need to submit a 400-600 word essay on what it means to you to work in the STEM industry. Click here to apply.

The scholarship portal is now open, and accepting submissions. The deadline is November 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on December 14, 2023.

For more information on focusIT, visit our website at focustITinc.com.

About focusIT, inc.

focusIT is an established leader in mortgage technology with over 20 years of experience and 20,000+ active subscribers across the United States. focusIT is the single largest Calyx PointCentral hosting partner in the country and has customized Microsoft 365 to meet the needs of today's mortgage originators. For more information, please visit focusITinc.com.

