New Training Guide Aims to Empower Teachers to Improve Student Outcomes

Doctor of Education provides a guidebook for any teacher or leader seeking to add to their instructional toolbox

ATLANTA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claiming that the quality of teaching is one of the most critical factors that affect students' performances, author Tova Davis, Ed.D., introduces her new teaching guidebook, "On Your Mark, Get Set, Goal: Measuring Your Success."

Drawn from her experiences helping hundreds of teachers and leaders, Davis' book offers evidence-based strategies to provide easy-to-digest self-help exercises, to improve any classroom. The author establishes five primary areas of professional improvement and breaks these areas into smaller components.

"By offering a level of ongoing support and providing them with essentials for classroom success," Davis said, "educators may take this opportunity to self-reflect for change and improvement."

Designed to be user-friendly, the guidebook includes simple text, visuals, and practical examples. Each chapter is customized to provide information, a section to reflect on and an opportunity to create a list of unique, educational action items. Davis is confident that her guidebook will help teachers nurture their teaching skills, while setting and achieving their goals and increasing student performance.

"This is a self-refection learning tool to help teachers develop an action plan for change in their personal and professional life," said Davis. "With my guidebook, teachers and leaders are given a chance to improve student engagement, create a positive classroom culture, and develop a personalized approach to teaching the next generation."

"On Your Mark, Get Set, Goal: Measuring Your Success"

By Tova Davis Ed.D

ISBN: 9781663234933 (softcover); 9781663242532 (electronic)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Tova Jackson Davis is the founder of Northstar Educational Consulting Group in Atlanta, Ga. Through her work, she has changed students' lives and helped hundreds of teachers and leaders by improving the quality and effectiveness of instruction through training and development. A passionate educator, wife, and mother of two, she enjoys traveling, dining, writing, and helping people discover purpose. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836911-on-your-mark-get-set-goal.

