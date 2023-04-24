Northeast Delta HSA announces free-to-public 2023 Faith Summit set for May 20; event will equip spiritual leaders and professionals with mental health and addiction tools

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces its 2023 Faith Summit set for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the University of Louisiana Monroe's Bayou Pointe Event Center, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The theme for the Faith Summit is "Using Faith to Reduce Fear: My New Future." This event is part of NEDHSA's Faith Partnership Initiatives to help spiritual leaders better understand the complexities and treatment options for those battling mental illness and addictions.

MONROE, La., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces its 2023 Faith Summit set for Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the University of Louisiana Monroe's Bayou Pointe Event Center, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The theme for the Faith Summit is "Using Faith to Reduce Fear: My New Future." This event is part of NEDHSA's Faith Partnership Initiatives to help spiritual leaders better understand the complexities and treatment options for those battling mental illness and addictions.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said he "conceptualized our faith partnership initiative ten years ago to help faith leaders better understand the science, complexities, and treatment options available for those battling mental illness and addiction in their pulpits, congregations, homes, and communities."

"I believe that as a government agency, we can and are effectively helping our citizens meet many of their physical, behavioral health, financial, and social needs," Dr. Sizer said. "However, the government can't solve complex societal problems alone."

The Faith Summit will feature Dr. Sizer as the keynote speaker, four breakout sessions, a panel of faith-based leaders, and Peer Counselor Tonja Myles, a subject matter expert in mental health, substance abuse, and untreated trauma. In addition, the faith summit will provide opportunities for faith and spiritual influencers from various sectors and denominations to network and uncover solutions and resources to aid their parishioners who may be experiencing mental health and addiction disorders.

NEDHSA created partnerships with faith leaders and their congregations because they are uniquely positioned in society to help further NEDHSA's efforts to stabilize traditional mental health services. Additionally, NEDHSA wants to educate, equip and provide resources to faith leaders to address substance abuse, prevention, support, and recovery needs in their congregations. The Faith Summit will also provide Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to industry professionals.

Dr. Sizer said, "various negative health outcomes are attributable to the interactions of traumatic experiences and social and political determinants of health."

"The science is clear," Dr. Sizer said. "What is unclear is whether human beings can do something about what is known consistently and long enough without God's intervention. Just look at our nation and world."

No-cost tickets are available via the following link: nedhsafaith2023.eventbrite.com

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, Northeast Delta HSA, 318-273-9973, deron.talley@la.gov

Twitter

SOURCE Northeast Delta HSA