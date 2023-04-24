XSELL Technologies Welcomes Healthcare Executive to Advisory Board

New Addition Enhances Advisory Board with Additional Healthcare Industry Experience

XSELL Technologies, the leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, continues to build on its Healthcare differentiation with the addition of TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions' Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Mobley as a member of the XSELL Advisory Board.

"Adding Shawn to our Advisory Board allows us to bring an additional wealth of experience, knowledge, and perspective to our business, not only around exceeding customer expectations, but around building and enriching solid client relationships as we go to market," noted XSELL Founder and CEO Matt Coughlin. "We have a rich history with Shawn, and his addition to our Advisory Board reflects our commitment to building a true team of experts who can help us drive continued innovation, as we partner with our customers to improve the overall patient experience."

Shawn Mobley joins XSELL's Advisory Board in his capacity as Chief Commercial Officer of TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions, building on a successful career leading and growing national healthcare and health technology businesses under the UnitedHealth Group umbrella. Mobley, who helped build the sales and go-to-market function within XSELL before joining TurningPoint, spent more than twenty years in multiple roles across UnitedHealth Group. Ultimately, Mobley had responsibility for leading revenue and growth efforts, as Chief Revenue Officer for Rally Health and Chief Growth Officer for UnitedHealthcare, respectively.

Mobley joins fellow healthcare industry luminary Dr. Stuart Levine, Chief Clinical/Medical Officer and Partner with Chicago Pacific Founders, on the XSELL Advisory Board. The Advisory Board appointment is effective immediately; the remainder of the Board appointments include the following:

Board of Directors

Frank Jules, Retired President, Global Business, AT&T

Lawrence Leisure, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

Narendra Mulani, Accenture

Dean Nelson, Senior Partner, Sageview Capital

Mary Tolan, Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

Advisory Board

Dr. Chakib Bouhdary, CEO and Founder, Bouhdary Consulting

Jake Colognesi, Partner at Sageview Capital

John Giamatteo, President, Cybersecurity, Blackberry

Dr. Stuart Levine, Chief Clinical/Medical Officer and Partner, Chicago Pacific Founders

Mark Willford, Technology and Business Advisor

Well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for real-time, data-driven insights, XSELL has used unmatched, proprietary AI technology to build an impressive roster of Fortune 50 customers. XSELL is equity-backed and chosen by market-leading companies across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and CPG/retail, having earned a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of the fastest-growing technology companies in 2021 and 2022.

Interested in learning more about XSELL's Healthcare-specific offerings? Schedule an on-site meeting with the team during Medicarians 2023 in Las Vegas, April 24 – April 26 or contact the XSELL team for additional information.

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behaviors of the best contact center agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Today, the XSELL team is partnering with Fortune 50 customers to drive quantifiable improvements in sales results, service metrics, agent engagement, and the overall customer experience.

Visit www.xselltechnologies.com for more information and to request a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005906/en/