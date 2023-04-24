Ligand to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND will report first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss financial results and provide a general business update. Speakers on the call will include Ligand's CEO Todd Davis, President and COO Matt Korenberg, and CFO Tavo Espinoza.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Conference Call: (888) 350-3452 (U.S. toll-free number) 1 (646) 960-0369 (ex-U.S. toll dial-in number) Conference ID is 6501694 Webcast: Live and replay webcasts of the call are available here.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand")

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our platform technologies or both. Our business model generates value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable and diversified manner. Our business model is based on funding mid to late-stage drug development in return for economic rights and licensing our technology platforms to help partners discover and develop medicines. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to generate our revenue. We have two primary platform technologies that are available for outlicense – Captisol and Pelican. Our Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. For our Captisol partners, our team supplies the Captisol material needed for their programs. Our Pelican Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005882/en/