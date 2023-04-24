Supreme Court is now making public the cases that will be discussed at its weekly conference

The Supreme Court’s website has a new page, “Matters Scheduled for Conference.” During the afternoon before a court conference (held on most Wednesdays in non-oral argument weeks (see here)), the court will post on that page an alphabetical list of cases and other matters the court is likely to rule on the following day. See here for the first public list, showing this week’s conference agenda.
