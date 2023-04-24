California Supreme Court rejects lawsuit challenging Newsom’s plan to treat mental illness

The California Supreme Court this week declined to block the rollout of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s sweeping new plan to compel people with severe mental illness into treatment, meaning the controversial program remains on track to begin this fall in several counties.
