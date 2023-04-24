Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,776 in the last 365 days.

State Supreme Court rejects Save Livermore Downtown petition to review Eden Housing case

The California Supreme Court case online docket was updated on April 20 to reflect its denial of the community group's petition asking the court to review the appellate court's published decision that affirmed the trial court's judgment in favor of developer Eden Housing, Inc. and the city of Livermore. A full written ruling has not yet been posted on the court's website.

You just read:

State Supreme Court rejects Save Livermore Downtown petition to review Eden Housing case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more