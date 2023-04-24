Fermented Food and Ingredients Market 2020 Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth And Opportunities Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Size – USD 565.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the global market for fermented foods and ingredients would be valued USD 875.21 billion by 2027. This market is expanding as a result of the growing need for food preservation. Over the projected period, the demand for components and food products made from fermented organisms is anticipated to increase due to rising health consciousness among the populace and their changing dietary habits.

The use of fermented components in processed food and beverages has increased as a result of developments in the food and beverage sector. The industry has expanded as a result of rising consumer demand for wholesome food and drink items. Over the course of the projected period, advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector are anticipated to drive the market's growth. Growing innovations and the introduction of newly improved products by established and rising market players are accelerating market expansion on a global scale.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Fermented Food and Ingredients industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Key participants include I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

Cargill and DSM entered into a joint venture in November 2019. Given the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages among the population, they began producing EverSweetTM stevia sweetener on a commercial scale through their joint venture.

In 2019, the segment of fermented beverages retained the biggest market share with 38.2%. The demand for the fermented ingredients is anticipated to rise as the popularity of fermented beverages like beer rises.

Over the projection period, amino acids are expected to expand at the quickest CAGR of 6.6%. The demand for amino acids in the manufacturing of fermented components has increased because to the growing preference for high-protein diets among the populace.

Supermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the supermarkets & hypermarkets are contributing over half of the total sales in the developing countries.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others

Radical Highlights of the Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Fermented Food and Ingredients market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

