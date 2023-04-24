SCDSS Honors April Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7248

Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SC DSS Honors April Employees of the Month

April 24, 2023 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage, and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Alisha Sims, Adult Advocacy Services, Upstate Region; Kaci Herrington-Garrett, Economic Services, State Office; Cristal Broom, Strategic Planning and Innovation, State Office; Jaime Kearns, I.T., Columbia (not pictured); Jasmine Mickens, Child Support Services Division, Upstate Region; Candida Rabon, Office of General Counsel, Horry County and Retisha Smalls, Child Welfare Services, Colleton County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write-up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Alisha Sims – Adult Advocacy Services; Jasmine Mickens – Child Support Services; Retisha Smalls – Child Welfare Services; Kaci Herrington-Garrett – Economic Services; Candida Rabon – Office of General Counsel, and Cristal Broom, Office of Strategic Planning & Innovation gathered for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Monday, April 24, 2023.