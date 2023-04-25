IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Cinco de Mayo Concert in New York City -- Thursday May 4 @ 8 PM -- Live and Streamed

North/South Consonance performs a free-admission concert featuring exclusively Mexican composers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North/South Consonance, Inc. marks the Cinco de Mayo Holiday on Thursday evening May 4 with a concert offering featuring exclusively music by Mexican composers from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The free admission in-person event will be held at the National Opera Center (330 7th Ave; New York, NY 10001).

It will start at 8 PM (EST) and end around 9:15 PM a

Concert will be streamed live from New York City via the National Opera Center YouTube channel @

https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE

The program features music written during the first half of the 20th century by beloved Mexican masters Carlos Chavez, and Manuel M. Ponce.

It also includes recent works espousing a cosmopolitan outlook by Brian Banks, Manuel Enriquez, and Eduardo Mata's Piano Sonata being heard in the US for the very first time.

Max Lifchitz's Rosa Divina -- a song cycle based on a sonnet by the 17th century Mexican intellectual Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz -- will round off the
evening.

Soprano Celia Castro and flutist Lisa Hansen will join forces with pianist Max Lifchitz for the occasion.

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the BMI Foundation and the generosity of numerous individual donors.

For further programming information please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org

Max Lifchitz
North/South Consonance, Inc
ns.concerts@att.net
Mexico: One Hundred Years of Piano Music

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


North/South Consonance, Inc is a non-profit organization devoted to the promotion, performance and recording of music by composers from the Americas and the world.

