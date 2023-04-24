Membranes Market : A Study of the Industry's Current Status and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to treat highly contaminated water and rising issue of water shortage in developing countries is driving the global membranes market.

Membranes Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trend – Increasing research and development activities in nanotechnology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Emergen Research, the worldwide membranes market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 10.81 billion by 2027. This market expansion might be attributable to the rising demand for reusing water that has been recovered from various wastewater sources. The market is being driven by an increase in the use of membranes for producing potable drinking water from sources of groundwater, surface water, and seawater.

The need for membrane technology is rising as a result of increased research and development efforts aimed at improving desalination and wastewater treatment methods. Microfiltration and ultrafiltration are being used more frequently by municipalities to treat their water and waste. The application of membrane technology for water and wastewater treatment has been driven by its high efficiency and long life of the filtration media. The market for membrane technology will increase during the projected period because it takes less space than conventional technologies, or a smaller footprint.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, DuPont revealed that it had inked a contract to buy BASF, a major German chemical company,'s ultrafiltration membrane division. Reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and ion exchange resins are included in DuPont's portfolio of separation technologies and water purification products.

In 2019, the reverse osmosis market category had the highest market share at 39.3%. The use of reverse osmosis in water and wastewater treatment has expanded due to its high efficiency (up to 99.5%) in separating tiny particles, including bacteria and monovalent ions like chloride and sodium ions.

During the projection period, the polymeric segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5%. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period as a result of the development of sophisticated polymeric membranes with increased efficiency and excellent performance. The requirement for filtration process optimisation is growing.

Target Audience of the Global Membranes Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Membranes market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key market participants include Toray Industries, DuPont, Koch Separation Solutions, Hydranautics, Pentair, Lanxess, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Water Solutions, Suez, and Pall Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global membranes market in terms of technology, material, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

UF

NF

RO

MF

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ceramic

Polymeric

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Report on the Membranes Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Membranes market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Membranes market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Membranes market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

