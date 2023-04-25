EPC GaN Experts to Showcase Latest Generation Power Semiconductors at PCIM Europe 2023
EPC’s GaN Experts will be available during PCIM Europe 2023, showcasing the latest generation of GaN FETs and ICs in a wide variety of real-world applications.EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride FETs and ICs,will be delivering multiple technical presentations on GaN technology and showcasing applications at PCIM Europe 2023 in Nuremburg, 09 – 11 May (see detailed schedule below). In addition, the company will demonstrate its latest eGaN® FETs and ICs in a large variety of customer end products in Hall 9, Stand 318.
Meet with EPC’s GaN Experts During PCIM Europe
Attendees interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can schedule sessions in the EPC booth for a private meeting. Meeting requests can be submitted to info@epc-co.com.
Technical Presentations Featuring GaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts:
Wednesday, 10 May
- The Future of GaN Devices Below 400 V, Including Key Applications and Five-Year Roadmap
Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
Schedule: 12:25 PM (CET)
- Panel: Wide Bandgap Design with GaN HEMT and Vertical GaN
Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
Schedule: 1:05 PM (CET)
Thursday, 11 May
- Panel: Reliaiblity and Quality Requirements for SiC and GaN Power Devices
Panelist: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
Schedule: 12:10 PM (CET)
- High Power Density, Bi-Directional, 48 V to 12 V Converter using eGaN® FETs for Next Generation BEV’s
Presenter: Michael de Rooij, Ph.D.
Schedule: 3:00 PM (CET)
- Modeling and Experimental Validation of GaN-based Swtiching Leg in Inverter Topology for Motor Drive Applications
Presenter: Marco Palma
See the Latest GaN Technology in Hall 9, Stand 318
In the exhibit hall 9, stand 318, EPC will be displaying the latest GaN technology in real-world applications including 48 V DC power for vehicle electrification, motor drives for robotics, eMobility, and drones, best-in-class 48 V DC power density for computing and telecommunications, and highly efficient and reliaible solar power.
Take the ‘Change my Mind’ Challenge: Also in the exhibit booth, EPC will be running the ‘Change my Mind’ challenge.
Bring your favorite MOSFET part number to enter into the interactive cross reference tool. If the published 1,000 unit price of the MOSFET part number entered is lower than the published 1,000 unit price of the GaN cross provided, win a prize! Full contest rules available in the booth.
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. GaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites
Visit our website: www.epc-co.com
Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Press Contact
Renee Yawger tel: +1.908.619.9678 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube