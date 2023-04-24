Fertility Test Market Size Worth USD 34.87 Billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 4.6%

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fertility Test Market size reached USD 22.40 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidences of infertility among the female population due to uterine fibroids and polycystic uterine syndrome, rapid technological advancement in the product design of fertility tests, and rising demand for direct-to-consumer pregnancy rapid testing are some of the key factors driving the revenue growth of the fertility test market.

Hormone levels as well as sperm count are measured during fertility tests. Fertility tests involve blood tests, semen analyses, imaging studies, and other medical evaluations. These tests can help individuals identify the source of their infertility problems. In addition, they can help folks select the best options for starting a family. Online shopping is now possible for both male and female at-home fertility testing. The increasing prevalence of infertility across the globe is one of the key causes promoting this industry's expansion. Infertility affects 60 to 80 million couples globally, according to the World Health Organization. In emerging countries, infertility affects 1 in 4 couples on average. Data show that between 5% and 10% more people are using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) each year. While growing in some countries, the prevalence of infertility is mainly rising in high-income and industrialized countries. Since fertility tests are frequently used to identify and diagnose infertility, or the inability to procreate naturally, the demand for them is rising, supporting the market revenue growth.

However, concerns regarding the emotional risks and social stigma associated with fertility testing and the shortage of skilled practitioners in developing countries are some of the major obstacles limiting this industry's growth. There are sociological, cultural, socioeconomic, physical, and emotional viewpoints to take into account in addition to medical and public health aspects.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are: MFB Fertility, Inc., Ro., Abbott., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BioZhena Corporation, Geratherm Medical AG, Fertility Focus Limited, AdvaCare Pharma, UEBE Medical, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The home care settings segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Several at-home versions of standard fertility diagnostic tests have recently become commercially available. These examinations give patients an easy and economical way to monitor their fertility at home. Although there are some circumstances in which these tests may be helpful, consumers should be aware that an at-home test is not meant to substitute the precise testing carried out by their doctor.

The sperm concentration test kits segment is expected to grow at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. An investigation that was just released in the journal Human Reproduction Update adds to the mounting evidence that sperm counts in men are falling sharply and globally. Many individuals have inadequate sperm counts and have trouble getting pregnant. People can improve their chances of getting pregnant by making better-informed lifestyle and treatment choices by learning more about sperm count and reproductive health. Semen analysis, a crucial component of infertility investigations, is used in clinical andrology, and male fertility evaluations as a proxy for male fecundity.

On 15 December 2021, MFB Fertility, previously known as Proov, the developer of an at-home pregnancy-related hormone test kit, announced a USD 9.7 million Series A investment. The funding round comes after the company achieved several successes, including the launch of a mobile app and FDA premarket approval for a progesterone urine test. In addition, it provides the business with more evidence to support its claim that at-home hormone testing can reduce stress and time spent on ‘unexplained’ infertility.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fertility test market on the basis of type, product type, mode of purchase, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Female Fertility Products

Male Fertility Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Urine-based Ovulation Test Kits

Saliva-based Fertility Test Kits

Sperm Concentration Test Kits

Fertility Hormone Test Kits

Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Direct/Prescription-based Products

OTC-Based Products

Online Products

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Home-Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

