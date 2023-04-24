TSE LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Trinseo PLC Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSE) of a class action securities lawsuit.



The lawsuit on behalf of Trinseo investors has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Trinseo securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Trinseo PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Companys Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse events; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Trinseo during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

