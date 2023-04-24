AllazoHealth Partners with Top 10 Rare Diseases Company to Enhance Patient Support Programs

Outcomes powered by artificial intelligence for personalization are proven by AllazoHealth’s new Impact Calculator

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 -- Getting and keeping patients engaged in their medication support programs is key to ensuring therapy initiation, adherence, and positive outcomes. And delivering personalized interactions at the individual patient level is proven to be the best way to drive engagement.



That’s why AllazoHealth, the leader in AI-powered healthcare experiences, is expanding into the rare diseases area with one of the top 10 rare diseases companies in the world. What’s more, AllazoHealth can now demonstrate for partners the value of data analytics and personalization with a new Impact Calculator, which shows how effective the AI-driven technology can be.

According to the National Institutes of Health, more than 10,000 known rare diseases affect about 1 in 10 people, or 30 million people in the United States. Of the 7,000 identified rare and neglected diseases for which we know the molecular cause, only about 500 have approved treatments. For those treatments, populations are typically small, making effective patient support difficult due to a lack of aggregate-level data, despite the upside in both patient clinical outcomes and revenue potential for pharmaceutical companies.

“Patients with rare diseases face unique challenges in getting on and staying on therapy,” said Bill Grambley, CEO of AllazoHealth. “We are thrilled to partner with a top 10 rare disease company to power their patient support activities with our AI.”

AllazoHealth case studies have shown:

5.5x greater adherence uplift compared to traditional programs

13.3% increase in days on therapy

25% reduction in intervention spend



AllazoHealth Founder and CTO Clifford Jones adds, “We have spent years understanding the relationships between and impacts of medication data, social determinants of health variables, consumer behaviors, and patient medication behaviors. Applying our learnings to rare disease patient support programs to improve their impact is a culmination of those years of work."

AllazoHealth offers a unique AI solution that empowers pharmaceutical companies to engage patients at an individual level by leveraging identified data and its predictive analytics to personalize patient support programs. The platform has delivered results in specialty therapeutic areas, including immunology, cardiometabolic disease, and central nervous system ailments.

Learn more about AllazoHealth’s AI Impact Calculator and expansion into rare disease when you visit AllazoHealth at Asembia 2023. If you’d like to book a meeting with AllazoHealth CEO Bill Grambley, please contact Senior Director of Marketing Hang Vuong at hang.vuong@allazohealth.com.