Franchise Business Review Announces the 100 Best Recession-Proof Franchise Opportunities in 2023

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the Top Recession-Proof Franchises in 2023. Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from over 36,460 franchise owners representing over 365 franchise brands to determine the franchises that rank highest in franchisee satisfaction. The companies on the 2023 list of award winners have outstanding satisfaction among their franchise owners and demonstrate a strong potential to outperform their competitors during challenging economic times.
FBR provides franchise ratings and reviews based on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance. It publishes franchise rankings in its annual Franchise Buyers Guide and quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
For this year’s research, each survey participant was asked 33 benchmark questions about their franchisor that focused on leadership, training, support, financial opportunity, core values, and other questions concerning lifestyle and overall enjoyment of operating a franchise. This year, 100 brands scored high enough to exceed Franchise Business Review's benchmarks for the Top Recession-Proof Franchises award list.
The award-winning franchises on this year’s Top Recession-Proof Franchises list offer need-to-have products and services versus nice-to-have. Consumers are less likely to cut back on what they need during an economic downturn (e.g., child services, pet services, senior care, business services, moderately priced food, and other essential services) than luxuries and indulgences.
“The 100 brands on our list of the Top Recession-Proof franchises have historically performed well in good times and bad,” says Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are very recession-resistant based on past performance.”
“Franchising overall has historically performed well in a recession. Based on the data we analyzed, the recession-proof companies on this year’s list are in a much better position to outperform their competitors in 2023 and beyond,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes franchise guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering investing in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
