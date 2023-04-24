Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 53 South of Vivian

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 24, 2023

VIVIAN, S.D. – On Monday, May 1, 2023, a construction project is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 53 at the intersection of Highway 53 and S.D. Highway 44 in Mellette County, south of Vivian.

Work on this 11 mile segment of Highway 53 involves placement of additional base material, full depth reclamation, blotter surfacing on nine miles, and placement of an otta seal asphalt surface treatment on the other two miles.

All traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car through the work zone.

Bituminous Paving, Inc. from Ortonville, MN is the prime contractor on this $2.9 million construction project. The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Additional project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/vivian-pcn-07yf.

