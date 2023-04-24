Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Death Of Inmate At Western Correctional Institute In Allegany County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – The Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Western Correctional Institute in Allegany County.

The victim, identified as Christopher Barrett, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to a report of an inmate death at the Western Correctional Institute in Cumberland, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was found deceased in his cell.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The case remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

