iA Clarington Investments announces April 2023 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the April 2023 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on May 9, 2023.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series Ticker Distribution per unit CUSIP IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund ICPB 0.03655 44931X109 IA Clarington

Floating Rate Income Fund IFRF 0.04562 44932R101 IA Clarington Loomis

Global Allocation Fund IGAF 0.00036 45075W104 IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ILGB 0.00000 45076L107 IA Clarington

Strategic Income Fund ISIF 0.02286 44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of March 31, 2023, iA Clarington has over $18 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

