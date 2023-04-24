Submit Release
iA Clarington Investments announces April 2023 distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the April 2023 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on May 9, 2023.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.03655

44931X109

IA Clarington
Floating Rate Income Fund

IFRF

0.04562

 

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis
Global Allocation Fund

IGAF

0.00036

45075W104

IA Clarington Loomis

Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.00000

45076L107

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.02286

44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of March 31, 2023, iA Clarington has over $18 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c1982.html

