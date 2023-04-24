Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Markets and Technology Report 2023-2027: Focus on Alcohol, Amphetamine and Methamphetamine, Cannabis/Marijuana, Cocaine, & Opioids

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,648 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drugs of Abuse Testing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report offers a detailed picture of the drug abuse testing market.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for drug abuse testing and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027 and key market players.
This report discusses drug abuse testing and its various resources. It covers the overall drug abuse testing market, including drug testing products. The report further analyzes the market based on products, covering analyzers, consumables, laboratory services, and point-of-care devices.
In addition, the report also analyzes various sample types in drug abuse testing that include blood, hair, sweat, oral, urine, and others. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also presented in the report.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckmann Coulter (Danaher Corp.), Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics Inc., LifeSign and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Report Includes
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Overview
3.2 Testing Technologies
3.2.1 Urine Testing
3.2.2 Other Testing
3.3 Single Tests Vs. Multiparameter Tests
3.4 Doa Screening
3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6 Future Outlook
3.7 Assessment of Covid-19's Impact on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Government Initiatives for Drug Abuse Testing
4.1.2 Increased Drug Trafficking
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Drug Testing at the Workplace Considered a Violation of Privacy Rights
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Concern for Drink-Driving
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
5.1 North America
5.1.1 Canada
5.1.2 Mexico
5.1.3 the U.S.
5.1.4 State-Level Marijuana Legalization
5.1.5 U.S. Department of Transportation
5.1.6 Drug Testing in the Military
5.1.7 Drug Testing for Welfare Recipients and Public Assistance
5.1.8 Drug Testing for Individuals Convicted of Drug Felonies
5.2 South America
5.3 Central America and the Caribbean
5.4 Europe
5.5 Asia-Pacific
Chapter 6 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Drug Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Alcohol
6.3 Amphetamine and Methamphetamine
6.4 Cannabis/Marijuana
6.5 Cocaine
6.6 Opioids
6.7 Others
Chapter 7 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by End-user
7.1 Overview
7.2 Drug Testing Laboratories
7.3 Hospitals
7.4 Workplaces
7.5 Others
7.5.1 U.S. Armed Forces Zero Tolerance Stance
Chapter 8 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Blood Testing
8.3 Hair Testing
8.4 Oral Fluid Testing
8.5 Sweat Testing
8.6 Urine Testing
8.7 Other Testing
Chapter 9 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Product
9.1 Overview
9.2 Analyzers
9.3 Consumables
9.4 Laboratory Services
9.5 Point-Of-Care/Rapid Testing Devices
Chapter 10 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market by Testing Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Onsite Testing
10.3 Laboratory Testing
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Patent Analysis
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Company Ranking Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments and Initiatives
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luv8e3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drugs-of-abuse-testing-markets-and-technology-report-2023-2027-focus-on-alcohol-amphetamine-and-methamphetamine-cannabismarijuana-cocaine--opioids-301805353.html
SOURCE Research and Markets