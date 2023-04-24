DLNR NEWS RELEASE – EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEANUP OʻAHU STATE PARK

(SAND ISLAND STATE RECREATION AREA, OʻAHU) – Saturday morning, more than four dozen people helped the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) conduct an Earth Day cleanup. Volunteers showed up to help enhance areas around the Sand Island State Recreation Area roadway, clean up the shoreline, and learn about the impacts of single-use plastics and marine debris.

The cleanup event was part of DSP’s ongoing efforts to promote environmental sustainability and protect parks and natural areas.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout for our Earth Day cleanup event,” said Kekai Mar, DSP Park Interpretive Program Specialist. “It was inspiring to see so many people come together to make a positive impact on the environment.”

The event was made possible through the support of the Hawaiʻi Softball Foundation, Global Preservation Initiative, and the Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response. DSP would like to extend its thanks to everyone who participated in the event and helped make it a success.

