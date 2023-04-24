SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of C3.ai, Inc. – AI

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") AI. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether C3.ai and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2023, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") sent a letter to C3.ai's auditor, Deloitte & Touche, alleging "serious accounting and disclosure issues." Kerrisdale's letter "discuss[ed] the highly conspicuous growth in unbilled receivables to levels we've never before seen in software companies. Opaque, confusing and highly concerning disclosures and financials related to the company's related party and very large customer, Baker Hughes (BKR)."

On this news, C3.ai's price fell $8.92 per share, or 26.34%, to close at $24.95 per share on April 3, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

