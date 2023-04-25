AI Weapon Detection System Being Added Into Inner City Private School Systems In Florida, West Virginia And Arizona

MLMPI Prep Academy School (MLMPI) And My Life My Power (MLMP) 501(c)(3) Have Selected The LEN AI Detection Platform To Be Installed In Its Partner Schools
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Enforcement Network (LEN) is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in AI-powered weapons detection and communications solutions. MLMPI Prep Academy School System (MLMPI) and My Life My Power (MLMP) 501(c)(3) have selected the LEN AI Platform to be installed in its partner schools to improve school safety and security for its students, staff, and local communities.
"We are excited to work with Law Enforcement Network "LEN" and adopt their innovative AI technology in our partner schools! The safety of our kids and staff is our top priority, and we believe this platform will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for everyone in our partner school community." said Daniel Puder, President & Co-Founder.
The LEN AI Weapons Detection & Communications Platform is an advanced security solutions platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to detect and recognize firearms and other dangerous weapons in real-time. The system uses a combination of video analytics, audio recognition, and thermal imaging to accurately detect potential threats and alert the appropriate authorities in a matter of seconds. The platform also includes a communication feature that enables real-time alerts and notifications to key personnel and first responders, providing them with critical information to respond effectively to an emergency.
"LEN is thrilled to partner with MLMP to enhance school safety and security. Our AI-powered weapons detection and communications platform provides an intelligent and reliable solution to address the increasing concerns of school violence in today's world. We look forward to working with MLMP to create a safer and more secure learning environment for their kids and staff," said Hussein AbuHassan, LEN’s Founder & President.
“The LEN AI Weapons Detection & Communications Platform installation at MLMP’s partner schools will begin in June 2023. The plans to implement this system in all their partner school campuses to provide a safer learning environment for their students," said Alex Lemberg, Law Enforcement Network "LEN's" Executive Director.
About MLMP & MLMPI Prep Academy: www.mylifemypower.org - www.mlmpipa.org
MLMP is a non-profit delivering long-term sustainable impact in communities nationwide utilizing emotional and belief intelligence with their evidence-based training, programming, and schools. MLMP Life Skills & Prevention programming GPS for SUCCESS has five peer-reviewed published articles with their 3rd party research partner, The College of William and Mary. Research demonstrates significant results in reducing at-risk behaviors and bullying and increasing the sense of purpose. MLMPI Prep Academy School System is dedicated to fostering personal growth and promoting a safe and secure learning environment for its students and families.
About The Law Enforcement Network LLC: www.lenplatform.io
LEN is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in AI-powered weapons detection and communications solutions. The company is dedicated to providing innovative security systems to help protect schools, businesses, and public spaces from potential threats. With a team of experienced professionals, LEN is at the forefront of AI-driven security solutions, working to make the world safer.
“We strive to create the safest environment with a great culture for the highest level of learning. This year we have added guardian-trained armed guards to each campus, and this AI system will bring us to the highest level of security in the nation. - Daniel Puder, President
