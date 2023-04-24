Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,635 in the last 365 days.

Georgia: EU and UNDP support a series of public discussions on human rights and freedoms

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a series of public discussions called ‘Human Rights Talks’.

The series aims to bring together experts, advocates, policymakers, students, civil society and the public to exchange ideas on various aspects of human rights.

The series will kick off on 28 April, at 19:00, at the Union of Tbilisi Museums – Ilia Chavchavadze Literary‐Memorial Museum (7, Ivane Javakhishvili St, Tbilisi).

The first event in the series will focus on the topic of ‘Human Rights, a Cornerstone of Democracy’, presented by Levan Berdzenishvili, Georgian historian, philosopher, and former politician. 

The Human Rights Talks series will continue throughout the year, covering a range of human rights issues, including gender equality, environmental justice, labour rights, and freedom of expression. The monthly events will be open to the public and will provide opportunities for engagement and dialogue with experts and policymakers.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Georgia: EU and UNDP support a series of public discussions on human rights and freedoms

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more