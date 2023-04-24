Georgia: EU and UNDP support a series of public discussions on human rights and freedoms

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a series of public discussions called ‘Human Rights Talks’.

The series aims to bring together experts, advocates, policymakers, students, civil society and the public to exchange ideas on various aspects of human rights.

The series will kick off on 28 April, at 19:00, at the Union of Tbilisi Museums – Ilia Chavchavadze Literary‐Memorial Museum (7, Ivane Javakhishvili St, Tbilisi).

The first event in the series will focus on the topic of ‘Human Rights, a Cornerstone of Democracy’, presented by Levan Berdzenishvili, Georgian historian, philosopher, and former politician.

The Human Rights Talks series will continue throughout the year, covering a range of human rights issues, including gender equality, environmental justice, labour rights, and freedom of expression. The monthly events will be open to the public and will provide opportunities for engagement and dialogue with experts and policymakers.

Find out more

Press release