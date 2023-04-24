PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - April 24, 2023

Vermont Organics Recycling Summit Celebrates Healthy Soil and Local Food Systems

Montpelier, VT – This spring, leaders and learners from across the state will come together for the 17th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS). This year’s theme, “For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food...COMPOST!” celebrates the value of compost and organics recycling and the many ways they support regenerative agriculture, the health of the environment, communities, and the economy.

The summit, organized by the Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, gathers people statewide to discuss creative ways to keep organics out of the trash and transform them into valuable products.

“When communities keep food scraps and other organic materials out of the trash, they support green businesses and jobs, reduce the need for landfills, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and produce compost, which has restorative soil properties,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling.

The free online and in-person events take place from May 1-5, 2023. Attendees will learn about topics like on-farm composting, organics diversion, maximizing the value of finished compost, a Kitchen-to-Compost tour at Philo Ridge Farm, and more.

“The summit aims to help Vermonters and regional partners meet the state’s organics diversion, food rescue, and food scrap recycling goals,” said Natasha Duarte, the Director of the Composting Association of Vermont.

“We have more than a dozen events scheduled, including two in-person events, that celebrate the value of compost and the many ways it supports the health of the environment and resilient communities,” said Duarte. “We’re especially excited to have Brenda Platt, from the Institute of Local Self-Reliance, give the keynote this year.”

“Efforts to keep edible food out of the garbage can also put more food on the tables of families in need,” said Josh Kelly, the Solid Waste Program Manager in the Agency of Natural Resources. “For example, many grocery stores now partner with the Vermont Foodbank to send edible food to people instead of throwing it away.”

Learn more about VORS or register online at www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2023 or contact Natasha Duarte at info@compostingvermont.org or 802-373-6499. Find out how to prevent food waste and compost the scraps at ScrapFoodWaste.org.

###

Bin composting at Firefly Farm in Burke Hollow, VT

Compost piles at Black Dirt Farm in Stannard, VT