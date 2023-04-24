Sober Martial Arts (SMA) Opens First NYC Center: Fuses Medicine & Sciences to Battle Addictions, Trauma & Imbalance

New recovery center pioneers effective, new approach to addictions and authentic wellness
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity wellness expert, Kung Fu master and renowned Sober Coach, Sifu (see-fu) Matthew Klein, has teamed with seasoned medical and psychiatric detox experts to launch The Sober Martial Arts (SMA) Wellness and Recovery Center in New York City.
The SMA Center, now open in Manhattan, is a bespoke, luxury treatment program for motivated and discerning clientele, who need to learn a new way to gain authentic power, fight back against addictions, and heal imbalances. The Center adds a new dimension to recovery for addictions and mental imbalances, stretching beyond standard models of body/chemistry and various therapies.
Seeing the body as a series of electrical states, SMA uses martial arts’ positions, intentions, philosophies and movements to create new power in the body, designed to alter internal imbalances that would otherwise be impossible to shift.
Klein has worked with all who want to stabilize and defeat their addictions. Some of his clients also include: NBA players, business leaders, physicians, royalty, celebrities, athletes and executives with life-threatening dependencies and other imbalances. He states, “Anybody can do SMA. No prior training or level of athleticism is necessary. SMA teaches that addictions are forces within the body and mind. People can build the power to balance the addictive forces, while understanding them from a non-judgmental space.”
SMA’s program has provided successful results for a diverse group of clients. Examples include a global finance tycoon who had nearly drunk himself to death on multiple occasions, who is now “clean” and has improved all health symptoms; and a performing artist with a lifelong pot, booze and cigarette addiction who quit permanently in one week and has never looked back.
“At our center in New York, we are excited to provide new answers and skill sets for those who have hopelessly failed to get clean and those who are clean, yet continue to suffer from challenging personality disorders that hinder the acceleration of their lives and relationships,” says Klein.
Working with Klein, in addition to his certified SMA coaches, are a team of integrated medicine doctors along with Psychiatrist and New York University (NYU) faculty member, Dr Jim Dhrymes. Dhrymes’ field of expertise is addiction medicine, trauma and mental imbalances. He offers traditional and alternative approaches to mental and physical recovery. His methods include comprehensive assessment of symptoms and background, nutrition, exercise, and recommendations for ongoing treatment.
As an addict to alcohol starting at age 9, Klein became sober at 22. Though he was substance-free for decades, it was only through his unique practice of martial arts that he was able to understand and transform the deeply ingrained afflictions of mind, body and emotions.
Klein has 40+ years of martial arts study starting at the age of 4. He is a chi master and Sifu of Wing Chung and achieved black belts in Judo and Jiu Jitsu at the early age of 18. He also teaches Liangong and many healing and regeneration systems and is a certified recovery coach. He has lectured on and run wellness clinics globally at the Arts Club and Hale Clinic in London, Soho House and the Carillon hotel in Miami.
Klein teaches that the body is the first key to healing: “We don’t use our bodies properly for healing because we aren’t aware of the joy and power our body can bring,” Klein says. “To the addict or traumatized, the body becomes an object s/he casts away, ignoring its creative wisdom, self-sabotaging toward devastation and destruction. With SMA, the body becomes a sacred ally, to build a communication channel and achieve holistic wellness in all areas."
The SMA Center will offer the following luxury bespoke programs for addiction, recovery and wellness:
Dual diagnosis treatment
Private mentorships with Sifu Matthew, or a certified SMA coach
Mastering all addictions including: mental & emotional states like anxiety, rage, shame, mood disorders, personality disorders, ADHD and more.
In or outpatient detox
Psychiatric, nutritional & integrative medicine support
Aftercare wellness programming for 30 days to 1 year.
24/7 SMA coaching support (never relapse again)
SMA alumni events & intensives
SMA now also works with luxury rehab centers to train them in the proprietary SMA method.
As an expert in overcoming addictions and developing the Sober Martial Arts system, Klein is available for interviews and speaking engagements in all matters related to authentic wellness, leadership and overcoming addictions and weaknesses. To learn more about Sifu Matthew Klein and Sober Martial Arts’ offerings, visit sobermartialarts.com.
