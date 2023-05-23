Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Advisor Receives M&AMI Certification

Tony Khoury, President, TBA-ENC

Congratulations to Tony Khoury for receiving his M&AMI Certification

M&AMI training is instrumental in navigating the transaction process” — William Liftis, M&AMI

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to congratulate Owner and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, for earning his Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary (M&AMI) through the M&A Source. The M&A Source is the leading not for profit trade association for lower middle market (LMM) business transactions and sets the professional standard in middle market transactions. The M&AMI certification is a robust, education and experience-based certification that shows a commitment to excellent in the profession.

The Master designation is the only one to require both educational credits and the successful completion of multiple transactions. As such, it provides a distinct competitive advantage when engaging with clients and prospects. As stated by William Liftis, M&AMI “M&AMI training is instrumental in navigating the transaction process.”

Tony’s achievement of the M&AMI Certification distinguishes himself from his peers and establishes him as a subject matter expert and standout professional.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About M&A Source

We’re a community of lower middle market transaction professionals, providing professional development, designations, benefits, and networking opportunities for the industry. This is where learning happens, relationships are formed, and deals are made.



About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.