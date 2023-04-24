Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,660 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restrictions on U.S. 34 in Monroe County begin on Thursday, May 4

Posted on: April 24, 2023


CHARITON, Iowa – April 24, 2023 – If you travel on U.S. 34 about 4.5 miles west of Albia you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip.

Beginning on Thursday, May 4 until late July, weather permitting, construction crews will work on a bridge deck overlay on the U.S. 34 bridge over the BNSF Railroad, 4.5 miles west of the junction of Iowa 5/U.S.34 in Albia. Intermittent lane closures, a 10-foot lane-width restriction, and a 15-foot height restriction will be in place as crews work on this project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Liz Finarty, Chariton construction office, at 641-774-5056 or liz.finarty@iowadot.us

You just read:

Lane Restrictions on U.S. 34 in Monroe County begin on Thursday, May 4

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more