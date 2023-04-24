Foundry512's AR Campaign for Jägermeister Wins Excellence Award

“Release Your Darke Spirit” still winning 3 years later in the Advertising & Marketing / Augmented Reality category at the 8th WE-Awards competition.
The only real quality of work is timelessness, and the fact that our AR campaign for Jägermeister is still winning more than 3 years later speaks to the quality of the work.”
— Aaron Henry
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512 recently announced that their AR campaign for Jägermeister, titled "Release Your Darke Spirit," has been named the winner of the Excellence Award in the Advertising & Marketing / Augmented Reality category at the 8th WE-Awards competition. This prestigious award recognizes Foundry512's ability to represent themselves as the best of the Web.
The WE-Awards competition received over 1,200 entries worldwide from 47 US states and 39 countries, including Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, Slovenia, Switzerland, India, Ireland, and Germany. Winning this award is a tremendous honor, highlighting the quality of Foundry512's work, creativity, and execution.
The 8th WE-Awards competition was judged by a panel of industry experts who evaluated entries based on design, creativity, innovation, functionality, and content criteria. The advertising agency's augmented reality campaign, "Release Your Darke Spirit," stood out to the judges for its exceptional quality and effectiveness in achieving its marketing goals.
The campaign successfully engaged its target audience through an immersive and interactive experience, demonstrating the agency's ability to leverage technology in creative and impactful ways. Foundry512 is honored to have been selected as the winner of the Excellence Award and is grateful for the recognition of its hard work and dedication to delivering exceptional results for its clients.
"The only real quality of work is timelessness, and the fact that our AR campaign for Jägermeister is still winning more than 3 years later speaks to the quality of the work, the creativity of the idea, and the level of execution that campaign took. We believe this speaks volumes about our team," said Aaron Henry, President of Foundry512.
As part of the award, a hard copy of the official certificate will be produced and mailed to Foundry512. The team can also visit the WE-Awards store to purchase memorabilia or additional certificates to commemorate their achievement.
Foundry512's "Release Your Darke Spirit" campaign for Jägermeister is a testament to their ability to deliver outstanding client results. The team is thrilled to receive this recognition and is committed to delivering exceptional work.
Foundry512 is an Austin-based ad agency based in Austin, Texas, that specializes in creating immersive brand experiences using the latest technology. Since its founding in 2010, the agency has worked with a wide range of clients, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, to develop and execute creative and effective digital strategies that drive results. Foundry512's team of experts has extensive experience in design, development, branding, and digital marketing, allowing the agency to deliver comprehensive solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Foundry512 is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and delivering exceptional work that makes a difference.
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 5125932403 email us here
You just read:
Foundry512's AR Campaign for Jägermeister Wins Excellence Award
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Aaron Henry
https://www.foundry512.com
+1 5125932403
email us here