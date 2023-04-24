Submit Release
Independent Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Identifies the Top Low-Cost Franchise Brands to Buy in 2023

See the Best 100 Franchise Opportunities Under $100K Based on Data from Nearly 12,000 Franchise Owners

These Top Low-Cost Franchises are among the best affordable business opportunities available today.”
— Eric Stites, FBR founder and CEO
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent research firm serving the franchise sector, announced the Top Low-Cost Franchises in 2023. Franchises on the list were identified based on survey feedback from nearly 12,000 franchisees across over 135 brands, with investment levels under $100,000.

Franchise Business Review provides ratings and reviews of franchise opportunities based on independent research that measures franchisee satisfaction, performance, and other key criteria. It publishes its franchise award winners in quarterly Franchise Buyers Guides and industry reports.

Each survey participant is asked 33 benchmark questions about their experiences owning and operating their businesses, franchisor leadership, onboarding, training, marketing, support, financial opportunity, core values, work-life balance, and more.

“The franchise brands that made our 2023 list of Top Low-Cost Franchises are from a variety of sectors and have average owner satisfaction rates at 12% higher than the industry benchmark,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review, “These award winners are all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership. Approximately one-third of the franchise companies surveyed have initial investments under $100K. With financing, many can be started for as little as $15-$20K, with a few options starting under $10K. These Top Low-Cost Franchises are among the best affordable business opportunities available today.”

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see top-rated franchises, download franchise reports, compare franchise opportunities, and more. Research on the 2024 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in specific sectors, is already underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating in FBR surveys should visit https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/.

About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees, publishes Franchise Buyers Guides, and reports for entrepreneurs considering investing in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and hundreds of leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

