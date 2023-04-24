Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Old Warwick Avenue Bridge in Warwick Closed to Vehicular Traffic

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today closed the State-owned Old Warwick Avenue Bridge, which carries Old Warwick Avenue over Buckeye Brook in Warwick.

The bridge, built in 1950, has shown advanced signs of deterioration, and following a recent inspection, RIDOT determined that it needed to be closed to vehicular traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists can continue to cross the bridge.

The Old Warwick Avenue Bridge is a small neighborhood cut-through between Sandy Lane and Warwick Avenue with an average daily traffic count of less than 500 vehicles per day. RIDOT is coordinating with City of Warwick officials on the future of the bridge.

