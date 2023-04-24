Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor-Eliminating Product for Bathrooms (MHO-254)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to dispense an effective odor-eliminating product in the bathroom without the noise and other inconveniences associated with traditional sprays," said an inventor, from North Greenbush, N.Y., "so I invented DISCREET SCENTS. My design is more discreet and user friendly. It will contribute to a more pleasant smelling bathroom."

The invention provides a discreet means of dispensing a pleasant scent throughout the bathroom. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sprays and air fresheners. As a result, it helps mask odors in the bathroom and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for consumers and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

