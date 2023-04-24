InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicular Safety Device For Children (BRK-4218)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"I thought there should be an easier, automatic way to remind caregivers that a child is still in the car when exiting a vehicle, so I invented this," said an inventor from Ralph, AL. "My invention could help save lives and prevent discomfort, hyperthermia and death."

This convenient and compact patent-pending device provides a new way to prevent caregivers, parents or grandparents from leaving their child in the car. Through the use of this device, parents and caretakers could help avoid tragic events associated with leaving ones child in a vehicle on a hot day, such as hyperthermia and loss of life. Its easy to use and install characteristics would make it ideal for individuals, automotive companies and companies that deal with mass transportation as well.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

