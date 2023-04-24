Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Statement on Supreme Court Cert Denial in Suncor Energy v. Boulder

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court denied certiorari in Suncor Energy v. Boulder and several similar cases involving state law claims against energy companies and their role in exacerbating climate change.

“The Supreme Court was correct to deny certiorari in Suncor Energy v. Boulder and several other similar cases today. The law is clear – these cases belong in state court, and the Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari confirms what every Circuit to examine this issue has concluded. We are hopeful that the Second Circuit will soon join this unanimous precedent and allow our case to hold ExxonMobil accountable for decades of deception to proceed in state court,” said Attorney General Tong.

Connecticut sued ExxonMobil in September 2020 under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, alleging an ongoing, systematic campaign of lies and deception to hide from the public what ExxonMobil has known for decades—that burning fossil fuels undeniably contributes to climate change. Connecticut is seeking stop ExxonMobil’s lies, to hold ExxonMobil accountable for these unfair and deceptive practices, to force civil penalties, disgorgement of profiles, and full disclosure of their climate research.

ExxonMobil sought to move the case to federal court. The Office of the Attorney General has been fighting to keep the matter in state court, where it appropriately belongs. Connecticut is awaiting a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on that matter.



