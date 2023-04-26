This Franchise Consultant Is Doing Something For Her Candidates that No Other Franchise Consultant Is Doing
Leading By ExampleUNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Guru Meg Schmitz has just signed a franchise agreement with IMAGE Studios, shaking up the beauty industry with her unparalleled expertise and over 30 years of business experience. “We at IMAGE Studios are thrilled to partner with Meg and bring her wealth of knowledge and success to our team.”
IMAGE Studios® is a salon suite franchise that provides affordable high-end salon studios to salon professionals. The franchise is committed to supporting independent franchisees across the country and improving communities through the creation and growth of their franchises.
Signing a franchise agreement with IMAGE Studios® offers an opportunity for entrepreneurs to join a growing franchise with a proven business model as evidenced by their rapid expansion in recent years. Since its founding in 2015, the franchise has grown to over 40 locations in 13 states, with more on the way. This growth is a testament to the effectiveness of their business model and the success of their franchisees.
IMAGE Studios® has received numerous accolades for their innovation and leadership in the salon industry, including recognition from Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top franchise brands.
From starting as a Great Clips franchisee and expanding from one location to five, to being a podcast host, angel investor, and business partner, Meg is now leading by example and inspiring others to take the leap into business ownership.
Meg's journey as a franchisee will be documented, providing an exciting behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to start a franchise. Follow her journey and connect with Meg on LinkedIn, where she shares her passion for business and offers valuable advice. You can also tune in to her podcast to hear more about her experiences and gain insights into the world of entrepreneurship. Visit Meg's website to learn more about her and stay updated on her latest ventures.
tamara b
TBG LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
What Franchise Concepts are HOT right Now?