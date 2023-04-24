SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ascendis Pharma A/S - ASND

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ascendis Pharma A/S (“Ascendis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASND). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ascendis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 3, 2023, Ascendis issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter.”

On this news, Ascendis’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $34.39 per ADR, or 32.07%, to close at $72.83 per ADR on April 3, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

CONTACT: