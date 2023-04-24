URI showcases student designers in Spring Splash fashion show

This is a photo of a student modeling another student's design in URI's spring fashion show. (WLNE)

KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at the University of Rhode Island put their hard work to the test today at the school’s annual fashion show.

Textiles, fashion, merchandising and design students highlighted their original pieces during the “Spring Splash” fashion show.

One teacher said a total of 21 students presented their designs on the runway.

“I am extremely proud of my students,” one teacher said.

“Every design aspect to the volunteers, to all the students that put something into this, I’m just amazed and very proud of what they’ve accomplished tonight,” they concluded.

This year marks the 19th year URI has held their annual spring fashion show.