University mourns death of URI Police Officer Robert W. Kenyon Jr.

April 24, 2023

The University joins the URI Police Department in expressing its profound sadness over the death of URI Police Officer Robert “Bob” W. Kenyon Jr. on Thursday, April 20.

The University community offers its deepest condolences to his family, fellow URI officers, former colleagues at the Hopkinton Police Department and friends. Bob was a dedicated police officer, serving the URI community for more than five years. Prior to his service at the University, he spent 16 years with the Hopkinton Police Department.

Michael Jagoda, URI chief of police and director of public safety, said Officer Kenyon was the epitome of a public servant, serving his country in the U.S. Coast Guard and his local communities in South County as a police officer with the Hopkinton and University of Rhode Island police departments.



“Officer Kenyon was a true professional and made a positive difference in our community every day,” Jagoda said. “He cared about helping our community members and was committed to community policing and volunteered his time to take part in many of our outreach programs, to include Stuff-a-Cruiser—to help those in need during the winter holidays—and Special Olympics. Officer Kenyon was a valuable part of our team and served in many roles to include K9 handler, firearms instructor, and field training officer. Bob utilized his training and experience throughout his career to mentor and coach our officers and teach them their role as public servants.”

A resident of Ashaway, Bob, 47, died after a brief battle with a highly aggressive bacterial blood infection with his family by his bedside. He was the beloved husband of Carrie (Wilcox) Kenyon.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut, Feb. 13, 1976, he was the son of Paula (Gingerella) Niedermann of Westerly and the late Robert W. Kenyon Sr.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home. Burial will follow with full military honors in Wood River Cemetery, Wyoming, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stand Up for Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Lane, Westerly, RI 02891; Rhode Island Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Please see the complete obituary.