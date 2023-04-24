Old National announces $1 million in donations following Louisville tragedy

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Old National announced $1 million in total donations in response to the tragic April 10 event at its downtown Louisville location. $600,000 of the total will go to provide additional support and care for those impacted while the remaining gifts demonstrate Old National’s immense gratitude to the entire community and particularly to the many heroes who emerged.



Donation distribution:

The “Love for Louisville ONB Survivors Fund” directly benefits Old National team members and their families who were victims of the attack. This newly established fund will be managed by the Community Foundation of Louisville in partnership with the National Compassion Fund (NCF). 100% of donations collected will go to those impacted. All funds donated will be distributed to the families of the deceased victims, injured survivors and for care to those who were present and experienced psychological trauma.

“Old National is committed to providing continued care and support to all our impacted team members and the families of those who lost their loved ones,” said Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan. “We are grateful to our friends at the Community Foundation of Louisville for establishing this additional source of support for those impacted. This newly created fund will provide an opportunity for those yearning to help to have a direct impact.”

“From law enforcement representatives who risked their lives to first responders and the amazing team at the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center, there were so many brave and selfless individuals who emerged to care for our Old National family members,” said Jim Ryan. “We hope that these gifts reflect our immense gratitude for these heroes and our appreciation for the work of the American Red Cross to ensure life-saving blood is available during the most critical time of need.”

Ryan also noted the tremendous and overwhelming support that has been displayed since the days following the tragedy along with a strong desire by friends, team members, partners and community members to provide care through action. For those who have the means, we encourage donating to the organizations listed at the beginning of this release and/or providing support by giving the gift of life through a blood donation. More than anything, Ryan asked that members of the community help keep the memories of those who perished alive by “loving more, caring more deeply and supporting one another unconditionally.”

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

About the Community Foundation of Louisville

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Louisville mobilizes people, networks, and capital to spark meaningful change in and beyond Louisville. Just as our name signifies, here, community comes first. With nearly $800 million in assets, over 2,300 charitable funds, and collaborations with hundreds of local partners, we connect real investments with relevant causes. In addition, key priorities of the Foundation are to advance racial equity and open opportunity for all. Working with neighbors, changemakers, and community investors, we’re inspiring greater generosity to move us all forward. To learn more, go to www.cflouisville.org.

About the National Compassion Fund

The National Compassion Fund is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that collects and distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty crimes. It is a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime, the nation’s leading resource and advocacy organization for crime victims and those who serve them. www.nationalcompassion.org

About the Louisville Metro Police Foundation

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is committed to making Louisville a safer place to live, work and visit, one officer at a time. As an independent, private nonprofit organization—the only organization authorized to raise funds on behalf of the Louisville Metro Police Department—we use donations to finance essential equipment, training and programs for the men and women in blue of the LMPD and their families. To learn more, go to https://saferlouisville.org.

About University of Louisville Health

A fully integrated regional academic health system with seven hospitals, four medical centers, nearly 200 physician practice locations, and more than 1,000 providers in Louisville and the surrounding counties, including Southern Indiana, with additional access to UofL Health through a partnership with Carroll County Memorial Hospital. With more than 12,000 team members – physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly skilled health care professionals, UofL Health is focused on one mission: to transform the health of communities we serve through compassionate, innovative, patient-centered care. To learn more, go to www.uoflhealthnow.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

