The Hartford Becomes Title Sponsor of National Adaptive Sports Competition

This commitment helps to show what people with disabilities are capable of and elevates this event to a level comparable to any other national sporting event.”HOOVER, ALABAMA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartford, a leading provider of disability insurance and a long-time advocate for adaptive sports, has entered into a 3-year sponsorship agreement with Move United, the nation’s leading community-based adaptive sports organization, to become the title sponsor of its longstanding national adaptive sports competition.
The Hartford’s partnership will elevate competition for summer para-athletes. Namely, the support means that Move United Junior Nationals will become The Hartford Nationals, continuing as the largest, longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability. The 2023 event will expand to allow adults as well as youth, including wounded warfighters to participate in the highest quality of adaptive sports competition. The competition, which is marking its 66th year, is scheduled for July 8-14 in Hoover/Birmingham, Alabama.
“To have a partner like The Hartford step up as a title sponsor for this national competition is a game changer for the adaptive sports movement,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “This commitment helps to show what people with disabilities are capable of and elevates this event to a level comparable to any other national sporting event.”
Through this partnership, Move United is committed to growing opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to compete. More than 400 adaptive athletes and coaches are expected to participate in the weeklong event that includes competitions, clinics, education and social opportunities. The sports contested include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis.
Athletes must qualify to compete through one of more than two dozen community-based Move United Sanctioned Competitions, or at a National Governing Body or High School Athletic Association sanctioned event, or other events recognized by Move United.
“We are dedicated to raising awareness of adaptive sports and expanding access to sports participation for people of all abilities,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are proud to be the title sponsor of The Hartford Nationals and remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to advancing the adaptive sports movement.”
