New Narrative History Biography "The Forgotten Senator" The Story of One Honest Man’s Journey through American Politics

"The Forgotten Senator: The Life and Character of Preston B. Plumb" by Johanna Wickman
"The Forgotten Senator: The Life and Character of Preston B. Plumb" by Johanna Wickman rediscovers the incredible life of a long-forgotten Kansas Senator.
Plumb is the most important U.S. Senator who you have never heard of. This superb biography documents a life which directly influenced the growth and development of the western states of our republic.”
— Douglas R. Cubbison, Curator, U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center
CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Historian and author, Johanna Wickman, is proud to announce the release of her newest book, "The Forgotten Senator: The Life and Character of Preston B. Plumb," available online and in bookstores now.
At a time when America’s politics are more divided than ever, "The Forgotten Senator" tells the incredible story of Kansas Republican U.S. Senator Preston B. Plumb known for bridging the gap between parties and as one of the most honest and down-to-earth senators in the history of the country. "The Forgotten Senator" is the compelling and inspirational life story of Senator Preston B. Plumb of Kansas, from his humble upbringing to becoming one of the most powerful Republican senators of the late 19th Century. Against overwhelming odds and limited means, Plumb accomplished more in his short life than most people could dream of. Whether it was running guns to make Kansas a free state, founding the town of Emporia, Kansas as a teenager, or serving with distinction along the Kansas-Missouri border and the territory of present-day Wyoming as a Union cavalry officer, Preston B. Plumb put himself in the very crossroads of American history over and over. As a U.S. Senator, he refused to be bullied by politics and proudly voted alone on bills, maintained a reputation as a thoroughly honest man, and was so beloved by his Kansas constituents that nearly 20,000 Kansans lined the streets in mourning at his passing.
In the style of narrative history, you will learn about this incredible man’s exciting life, a life lost to history for over a century, as told in his own words, as well as through interviews and stories of the people who knew him. For the first time in history, incredible stories of Plumb’s involvement in national events are made known. Author and historian, Johanna Wickman, through years of painstaking research, uncovered countless firsthand accounts of Plumb’s life which are included verbatim in "The Forgotten Senator." Discover how Plumb secured the 1880 Republican presidential nomination for James A. Garfield from someone who was there at those meetings. Learn how Plumb led a dismounted cavalry charge of his regiment, the 11th Kansas Cavalry, at the Battle of Westport in 1864 from fellow soldiers who were there.
While American politics may be more fractured than ever in today’s age, reading Plumb’s story of surmounting political differences in the divisive period immediately following the Civil War provides inspiration for America’s future.
Publisher: Bellis Perennis Publishing
Paperback: 364 pages
Price: $29.95
ISBN-13: 979-8987852002
For More Information Visit PrestonPlumb.com
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
JOHANNA WICKMAN is the author of "Lost Forts of Casper," and manages a museum and historical consulting firm, Wickman Historical Consultants, in Casper, WY. She is the lead archivist for the Research Arsenal LLC, a premier Civil War database project, and serves as the vice president of the Fort Caspar Museum Association. She was interviewed for her expertise on the 11th Kansas Cavalry in the award-winning “The Battle of Red Buttes” documentary in 2022. She earned her M.A. in History from the University of Nebraska and holds degrees in Humanities & Fine Arts, Museum & Gallery Studies, and German.
