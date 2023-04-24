All California Lending Introduces New Rehab Loan Programs in California

New private money rehab loan programs in California increase leverage and lower costs. Loan amounts based on ARV & interest only payments, call 877 462 3422
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- All California Lending, a leading provider of private hard money loan services in California, is proud to announce the launch of its new rehab loan programs. The new programs offer higher leverage points and lower costs for borrowers in the state.
The new rehab loan programs are designed to help borrowers in California finance the purchase and renovation of residential properties. The programs offer higher leverage points than traditional loans, allowing borrowers to access more funds for their projects. Additionally, the programs have lower costs than many other rehab loan products on the market, making them more affordable for borrowers.
The higher leverage points are possible due to the use of the after-repair value, or ARV. California rehab loans based on the ARV of a property allow for higher leverage because they are based on a value higher than the purchase price. In order to allow for this, there is also a fund controlled element to these rehab loan products in California. This fund control account finances the cost of the rehab and ensures funds are available to complete the project and obtain the ARV value.
Lower costs are available on these rehab loan products as well. Payments on these loans are interest only, with a balloon payment due once the property is sold or refinanced. By keeping payments interest only, the monthly cost of the project is reduced. Additionally, for borrowers with good credit and/or recent experience the loan fees and interest rates will decrease.
"We are excited to launch our new rehab loan programs in California," says a spokesperson for All California Lending. "These programs will provide borrowers with access to more funds and lower costs, making it easier for them to finance their projects. We are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals, and these new programs are a great way to do that.”
All California Lending is dedicated to providing its customers with the best loan services in the state. Customer service is a top priority, and every borrower is given a single point of contact to ensure a high level of communication. All California Lending specializes in alternative private money financing in the state of California. The company's new rehab loan programs are just one of the many ways it is helping borrowers in California finance their projects. For more information about the new program, please visit All California Lending’s website.
