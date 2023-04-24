A-Lot Excavating Becomes the First Excavation Company in Southern New Jersey to Offer Engcon Tiltrotator to Customers.

Family Owned Excavation Company, A-Lot Excavating Adopts the Engcon, Making them the First Company in South Jersey with this State-of-the-art Technology.
This is a game-changer for us, The Engcon tiltrotator gives us the ability to take on more complex projects and work with greater efficiency and precision.”
— Victor Behm
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A-Lot Excavating, a leading excavation company in Southern New Jersey, announced the unveiling of their state-of-the-art Engcon attachment. A-Lot Excavating becomes the first excavation company in Southern New Jersey to offer the cutting-edge Engcon technology to their customers, improving their efficiency, profitability, and sustainability.
The Engcon tiltrotator is an advanced excavator attachment that allows the excavator to rotate and tilt the bucket at the same time, giving it an unprecedented level of flexibility and precision. The attachment is equipped with a hydraulic system that provides a full 360-degree rotation and tilt function, allowing operators to work in tight spaces with greater ease and precision. The quick coupler allows for faster and more efficient attachment changes, which increases productivity and reduces fuel consumption.
"This is a game-changer for us," said Victor Behm, Co-Owner of A-Lot Excavating. "The Engcon tiltrotator gives us the ability to take on more complex projects and work with greater efficiency and precision. It will also improve the safety and sustainability of our operations, which is a top priority for us."
The Engcon attachment is designed to revolutionize excavation operations, providing a wide range of capabilities that include grading, digging, and trenching. A-Lot Excavating is now able to complete excavation tasks faster and with greater precision, without sacrificing quality.
In addition to improving efficiency, the Engcon tiltrotator also enhances safety by reducing the need for manual labor and reducing the risk of accidents. The attachment also reduces the carbon footprint of the operation by minimizing fuel consumption and emissions, using their EC oil system and quick coupler tool.
"We are always looking for ways to improve our operations and better serve our clients," said Behm. "The Engcon is a significant investment, but we believe it will pay off in the long run by allowing us to work faster and more efficiently as well as take on more diverse projects."
A-Lot Excavating is committed to using the latest technology and equipment to provide the highest level of service to their clients. The addition of the Engcon tiltrotator is another step in their commitment to excellence and innovation in the excavation industry.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.