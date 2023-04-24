Waste Management Market to Reach USD 3,225.72 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2 % |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Waste Management Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing developments in waste-to-energy facilities

Rising concerns regarding waste management across the world and limited availability of landfill sites in overpopulated countries are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waste management market size is expected to reach USD 3,225.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising concerns regarding waste management across the world, rapid urbanization, economic development, and increasing global population. Steady and increasing generation of vast volumes of waste is driving urgent need for more effective and efficient waste management facilities and solutions. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is expected to boost utilization of waste management facilities to minimize environmental degradation during the forecast period. Improper treatment of municipal waste is contaminating oceans, transmitting diseases, clogging drains, causing flooding, and resulting in increasing respiratory problems from burning.

Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global waste management Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Remondis Se & Co. KG, BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Republic Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle, Inc., WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, Suez Group, BWS Incorporated, and Gamma Waste Services

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2020, SUEZ and PreZero, which is the environmental division of Schwarz Group, announced that they entered into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) to explore possibilities in order to establish strategic partnerships, which would promote innovative solutions related to waste management. The partnership is expected to accelerate the development of the circular economy in Europe.

Industrial waste segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising volumes of hazardous chemical wastes generated by healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries is driving the need for waste management facilities among industries to minimize environmental degradation and adverse effects on human health.

Disposable service segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by governments regarding safe disposal of industrial and municipal waste is driving demand for disposal services.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global waste management market in 2020. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, population growth, and economic development in countries in the region have resulted in increasing volumes of waste generation, which is driving rapid need for waste management facilities in the region.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Medical Waste Management market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation

Type of Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hazardous Waste

Non-Hazardous Waste

Treatment Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Others

Treatment Site Cycle Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On Site

Off Site

Regional Analysis of the Medical Waste Management Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Medical Waste Management market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2030

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Medical Waste Management market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

