[Latest] U.S. Weight Loss Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 305.30 Billion By 2030, At 9.7% CAGR

The U.S. Weight Loss Market was estimated at USD 159.69 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 305.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% between 2022 and 2030.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The U.S. Weight Loss Market was estimated at USD 159.69 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 305.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% between 2022 and 2030.
U.S. Weight Loss Market: Overview
The weight loss market refers to the industry that creates and sells products and services intended to assist people in losing weight. This includes a wide range of products and services, such as weight loss supplements, meal replacement programs, fitness equipment, weight loss programs, and surgical procedures like liposuction and gastric bypass surgery. The weight loss industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide, and it continues to grow as more people seek to improve their health and appearance through weight loss.
U.S. Weight Loss Market: Growth Drivers
Personalized Nutrition: Consumers are increasingly looking for personalized nutrition solutions that take into account their individual needs and preferences. Companies that are able to offer personalized meal plans and nutritional guidance may have a competitive advantage in the weight loss market.
Digital Health Solutions: With the growing use of smartphones and other digital devices, there is a significant opportunity for companies to develop digital health solutions that can help consumers track their weight loss progress, connect with healthcare professionals, and access educational resources.
Plant-Based Diets: There is a growing trend towards plant-based diets among consumers, due to concerns over sustainability, animal welfare, and health. Companies that are able to offer plant-based weight loss solutions may have a competitive advantage in the market.
Behavioral Coaching: Many consumers struggle with making sustainable lifestyle changes that can lead to long-term weight loss success. Companies that are able to offer behavioral coaching and support may be able to help consumers overcome these challenges and achieve their weight loss goals.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the U.S. Weight Loss market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the U.S. Weight Loss market size was valued at around USD 159.69 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 305.30 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Competition: The weight loss market is highly competitive, with many companies offering a range of products and services aimed at helping consumers lose weight. As a result, companies need to be able to differentiate themselves from competitors and offer compelling value propositions to attract and retain customers.
D) Health and Safety Concerns: There have been concerns in the weight loss industry about the safety and efficacy of certain weight loss products and services. Companies need to be transparent about the risks and benefits of their products and services and ensure that they are in compliance with relevant regulations.
E) Changing Consumer Preferences: Consumer preferences and trends are constantly evolving, which can create challenges for companies operating in the weight loss market. For example, there has been a trend towards plant-based diets and a focus on holistic health and wellness, which may require companies to adjust their offerings to stay relevant.
F) Economic Factors: Economic factors such as changes in consumer disposable income and consumer confidence can impact demand for weight loss products and services. Companies need to be able to adapt to these changing economic conditions and adjust their strategies accordingly.
Regional Landscape
The Northeast region comprises states such as Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. This region is known for its high obesity rates, with New Jersey and Massachusetts being among the top 10 states with the highest obesity rates in the country. This trend is expected to drive the demand for weight loss solutions in the region.
The Midwest region includes states such as Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas. This region is characterized by a large rural population, where there is limited access to fitness centers and healthcare facilities. However, there is a growing trend towards healthier lifestyles and weight management solutions in urban areas of the Midwest.
Key Players
Herbalife International Inc.
NutriSystem Inc.
Weight Watchers International Inc.
Brunswick Corp.
Life Extension
Ethicon US LLC: Ethicon Endo-surgery Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
Kellogg Company
Technogym
Atkins Nutritionals Inc
Covidien
Jenny Craig Inc.
Gold’s Gym International Inc.
Nu Skin Enterprises
Now Health Group Inc.
Vitaco Health Limited
Cargill Inc.
Nutrisystem Inc.
Amer Sports
Johnson Health Tech
Amway
GNC Holdings Inc.
Others
The U.S. Weight Loss Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Dietary Supplements
Meal Replacements
By Product Form
Soft Gels
Tablets
Capsule
Powders
Gummies & Jellies
Premixes
Liquids
Others
By Nature
Conventional
Clean Labelled
By Category
Prescribed
Over The Counter (OTC)
By End User Demography
Under 18 Years,
18 To 35 Years,
35 To 50 Years,
Above 50 Years
By Distribution Channel
Store Based
Non-Stored Based
By Geography
North America
The USA
